Job Title: Accounts & Administrative Assistant
Client: Valuation & Property Management Firm
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: KES. 30,000.
Job Purpose:
We are looking for highly organized individual to perform a variety of general accounting and admin tasks in the organization.
Our client is a fast-growing valuation & property management firm in Nairobi.
Responsibilities of the Accounts & Administrative Assistant Job
- Performing basic office tasks, including answering phones, responding to emails, processing mail, filing, etc.
- Maintaining a database, ensuring that records are complete and current
- Recording information, processing, and filing forms
- Preparing checks, deposits, budgets, and financial reports
- Updating ledgers, researching and resolving discrepancies
- Bank and M-Pesa payments and reconciliations.
- Filling of monthly statutory deductions PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB, KRA VAT, tax returns land rates and rental income etc.
- Preparation of quarterly and annual financial reports.
- Posting payments using Ezen accounting system.
- Updating and maintaining all office records.
- Maintaining fixed asset schedule for accounting, reconciliations and depreciation journals.
Key Skills of the Accounts & Administrative Assistant Job
- A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus
- CPA
- Three (3) years working in a similar role
- Attention to Detail
- High level of Accuracy
- Good Analytical Skills
- Excellent communication skills.
- Outstanding organizational skills
- Experience working with Accounting Systems
How to Apply
Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 9th August 2021.
The subject of the email should be Accounts & Administrative Assistant.
