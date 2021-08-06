Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Accounts & Administrative Assistant

Client: Valuation & Property Management Firm

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: KES. 30,000.

Job Purpose:

We are looking for highly organized individual to perform a variety of general accounting and admin tasks in the organization.

Our client is a fast-growing valuation & property management firm in Nairobi.

Responsibilities of the Accounts & Administrative Assistant Job

  • Performing basic office tasks, including answering phones, responding to emails, processing mail, filing, etc.
  • Maintaining a database, ensuring that records are complete and current
  • Recording information, processing, and filing forms
  • Preparing checks, deposits, budgets, and financial reports
  • Updating ledgers, researching and resolving discrepancies
  • Bank and M-Pesa payments and reconciliations.
  • Filling of monthly statutory deductions PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB, KRA VAT, tax returns land rates and rental income etc.
  • Preparation of quarterly and annual financial reports.
  • Posting payments using Ezen accounting system.
  • Updating and maintaining all office records.
  • Maintaining fixed asset schedule for accounting, reconciliations and depreciation journals.

Key Skills of the Accounts & Administrative Assistant Job

  • A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus
  • CPA
  • Three (3) years working in a similar role
  • Attention to Detail
  • High level of Accuracy
  • Good Analytical Skills
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Outstanding organizational skills
  • Experience working with Accounting Systems

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 9th August 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accounts & Administrative Assistant.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply