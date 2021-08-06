Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Accounts & Administrative Assistant

Client: Valuation & Property Management Firm

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: KES. 30,000.

Job Purpose:

We are looking for highly organized individual to perform a variety of general accounting and admin tasks in the organization.

Our client is a fast-growing valuation & property management firm in Nairobi.

Responsibilities of the Accounts & Administrative Assistant Job

Performing basic office tasks, including answering phones, responding to emails, processing mail, filing, etc.

Maintaining a database, ensuring that records are complete and current

Recording information, processing, and filing forms

Preparing checks, deposits, budgets, and financial reports

Updating ledgers, researching and resolving discrepancies

Bank and M-Pesa payments and reconciliations.

Filling of monthly statutory deductions PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB, KRA VAT, tax returns land rates and rental income etc.

Preparation of quarterly and annual financial reports.

Posting payments using Ezen accounting system.

Updating and maintaining all office records.

Maintaining fixed asset schedule for accounting, reconciliations and depreciation journals.

Key Skills of the Accounts & Administrative Assistant Job

A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus

CPA

Three (3) years working in a similar role

Attention to Detail

High level of Accuracy

Good Analytical Skills

Excellent communication skills.

Outstanding organizational skills

Experience working with Accounting Systems

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 9th August 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accounts & Administrative Assistant.