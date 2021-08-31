Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PLANNING AND BUDGETING OFFICER II, JOB GRADE – EACC “8” (1 POST), REF: EACC/F&P/PBOII/8

Job Profile

Reporting to the Deputy Director – Planning and Budgeting, the job holder is responsible for supporting strategic planning and management; annual planning and budgeting; budget implementation, monitoring and reporting.

Responsibilities

Preparing, implementing and monitoring the Commission Strategic plan;

Preparing and monitoring departmental annual plans and budgets;

Assisting in financial resource mobilisation in liaison with The National Treasury and other development partners;

Preparing budget implementation reports;

Monitoring and evaluating Commission’s programmes;

Supporting preparation of Commission’s Annual Reports;

Supporting and guiding Commission departments on matters of planning and budgeting

Qualifications

For appointment as a Planning and Budgeting Officer II, a person must possess the following qualifications:

Minimum relevant work experience of five (5) years;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce (Accounting/ Finance Option), Economics, Business Management or an equivalent qualification from a recognised institution;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E.) minimum mean grade of C+ or its equivalent from a recognised institution;

Relevant professional qualifications;

Interpersonal skills;

Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as reflected in work performance and results

How to Apply

Important Notice:

In addition to the qualifications set above applicants must further obtain clearances from the following:

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Registration and good standing in relevant Professional Bodies

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria should complete EACC Form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates (certified by the issuing institution), clearances and testimonials.

All applications must be made online and will be acknowledged via an email. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

To be considered applications should be received not later than Thursday, 9th September, 2021 at 5.00 pm.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.