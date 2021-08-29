Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Head, Financial Control

The Position:

Reporting to the Finance Director, this role is responsible for managing the Group monthly financial reporting processes, preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS, regulatory reporting in line with prudential guidelines and other regulatory requirements (Companies act, NSE & CMA), and fixed assets management. They ensure that robust controls are maintained around the internal models to provide assurance on the accuracy and completeness of the bank’s financial statements.

Responsibilities

Preparation of Financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting standards

Group consolidation

Regulatory reporting; preparation of all CBK reporting

Finance models: Impairment model, EIR models, Staff valuation

Accuracy and completeness of the Fixed Assets register

External reporting requirements e.g. to CMA, NSE.

Leadership over the month end reporting processes across the Group

Leadership over the supplier payments process

Oversight Management of the Dormant Accounts for KCB Kenya Business and the Personal Risk Margin.

Management of supplier payments (Internal & external) and liability through day to day account payables operations.

Scanning the regulatory environment for regulatory changes, preparing an impact analysis that provide insights for decision making.

Delivering regulatory reports to external regulators, Group and Bank’s Senior management.

Embedding data controls verifying the integrity of reports with the General Ledger and underlying transaction processing systems.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

University Degree preferably in Bachelor of Commerce (Finance or Accounting Option) or other Business-related degree, Bachelor of Arts (Economics), BSc. (Mathematics or Engineering) from an institution recognised by CUE.

MBA or CFA qualifications will be an added advantage.

Professional qualification in CPA(K) / ACCA is a requirement

8 years’ management experience in Financial Services Sector with at least over 6 years in a Leadership role covering Strategy, Financial Analysis, Business performance management & Team management

Have an appreciation and operating knowledge of the banking industry, regulation, market, trends as well as opportunities and challenges.

Excellent people management skills including a strong talent development focus.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

The above position is a demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment Portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Friday, 10 September 2021.

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NB: In the event that you are successful in an interview, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:

National I.D.

KRA Pin Card

Birth Certificate of self

Passport Photo (White Background)

NSSF Card

NHIF Card

Police Clearance Certificate (less than 5 Months old)

Academic and Professional certificates, including official transcripts

Certificates of Service from previous employers as applicable

Apply Now