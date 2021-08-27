Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Officer

Location: Kisumu County

We believe in a world in which every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are shared by all.

We believe that access to quality healthcare is a basic human right. For more than 100 years, we have worked with global partners to deliver locally sustainable, quality healthcare solutions to women, children, and their

communities. We’re ready to make it 100 more.

We believe change starts with her.

We work tirelessly for women’s and children’s health because they are disproportionately affected by illness and poverty. We know that healthy, educated, and empowered women are better able to raise healthy, educated, and confident children and that communities depend on their livelihoods. We’re making an impact – learn more.

Building around a new CHAMPS (CHildren And Mother PartnershipS) model, CMMB will work at both the community and clinical levels in these targeted communities to strengthen health services and address the leading causes of maternal and child death. In addition, CMMB will expand its volunteer program to strengthen health care delivery in CHAMPS-supported facilities and will engage with the pharmaceutical industry to help meet the needs of CHAMPS communities and facilities.

CMMB is committed to learning and evolving in order to successfully achieve impact in its strategy and will have strong vertical and horizontal team structures in alignment to the global strategy in order to encourage accountability, communication, and effective project management.

We believe in people.

We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day. We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow. We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Department Summary

CMMB’s Finance Department plays a critical role in ensuring that CMMB efficiently and effectively utilizes its resources in achieving its program goals through least cost and value for money. The Finance department strives to ensure that all expenditures are in compliance with both CMMB policies, donor requirements and National laws. Through a team of dedicated staff, the team upholds utmost integrity, honesty and love in the execution of their roles to achieve CMMB’s vision, mission and core values.

CMMB has been working in Kenya for almost 16 years. CMMB works to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, especially mothers and children, have access to quality services in health care, health promotion and illness prevention.

Overview

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Finance Officer will support the mission, goals, and operations of the Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) in Kenya through the provision of accurate, complete and timely professional financial services.

Responsibilities

Provide guidance on, and implement CMMB’s financial policies and procedures and donor compliance requirements

Record all financial transactions accurately, completely and in a timely manner in line with the Chart of Accounts through the Abila software (MIP) accounting system

Prepare monthly financial reports for submission to the donor and respond to queries raised by the donor regarding the report on a timely manner

Support the monthly preparation of the financial accounts and their timely submission to New York; and ensure the integrity of the intra—company account

Ensure sound financial management and compliance procedures in the assigned grants/projects and office operational activities to include: Formulation and Monitoring of project budgets and expenses Preparation of vouchers, cheques, Mpesa and EFT payments and processing of Invoicing/tracking of accounts receivable and cash Maintain, Record and Reconcile petty cash Issuance and Liquidation of employee receivables in line with manual records/expense forms from staff as per CMMB advances policy. Conducting site visits and training/mentoring of project

Monitoring of project cash flows, and timely preparation of requests from the donors

Preparation of donor and compliance-related reports

Timely project liquidations and quarterly/end of project financial closeouts

Ensure adherence to CMMB indirect cost recovery policy and the transparent and timely calculation and allocation of shared direct costs

Ensure adequate management of the accounts payable and receivable functions

Preparation of bank reconciliations, filing of all accounting vouchers and documents

Assist in the review/preparation of payrolls to include accuracy of salary payments and related statutory/payroll deductions, and their timely remittance to staff and vendors (ie PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, SACCO, various insurance companies)

Support in the annual audit preparations

Ensure all financial assets are adequately safeguarded and all financial documents are securely filed

Ensure availability of accurate, complete and timely financial information for decision making purposes by senior management

Record, count and update the Asset and Inventory Register regularly.

Assist in other program implementation activities and miscellaneous finance duties as required and assigned by the Finance

Qualifications

You have a bachelor’s degree in Commerce (BCOM) or Business Administration majoring in accounting or Finance

You have a minimum of at least four (4) years of accounting experience in a similar capacity working with an international NGO on donor funded project projects

You have Professional Accountancy Qualifications (CPAK/ACCA)

You possess a high degree of integrity, and a strong commitment to CMMB’s mission

You demonstrate strong inter-personal skills and the ability to transfer knowledge and visit project sites

You have hands on application of Microsoft Office, (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); working knowledge of Abila (Sage) accounting software preferred

You have demonstrable Knowledge of MPESA Bulk Payment System

Excellent verbal and written communications skills to include conflict resolution, priority management, and managing expectations of multiple clients

Familiarity with Global Fund financial management and reporting will be an added advantage

You are comfortable working for a faith-based

You believe in CMMB, where we’re going, and what we can do together to achieve Healthier Lives Worldwide.

How to apply

Visit our careers page for more information and click here to apply

All applications must be received by 8th September 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.