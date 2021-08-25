Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Michuki Technical Training Institute BOG invites qualified, diligent and self-motivated BOG staffs in the following available vacancies:

FINANCE OFFICER III – JOB GRADE MICKTTI 4/ 5 (1 POST)

Job Purpose

The Job holder is responsible for performing Finance and Accounts roles.

Responsibilities

Provide accounting and clerical support to the finance

Preparing, verifying and signing payment vouchers and committal documents in accordance with the laid down accounting rules and regulations

Daily entry of financial transactions and reconcile

Prepare and maintain accounting documents and primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers and registers.

Ensuring safe custody of institutes finance records and assets.

Preparing management reports including imprest, expenditure returns and capturing data

Qualifications

Served in the grade of finance officer or in a comparable and relevant position for a minimum period of three (3)

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option), Business Administration (Accounting Option) or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Certified public accountants (CPA-K) or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Been registered with the institute of certified public accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)

Familiarity with PFM Act 2012 reporting procedures and PFM regulation 2015.

Certificate of good conduct

How to Apply

Applications comprising a detailed curriculum vitae and attachments to reach us on or before 30th August 2021 addressed to info@michukitech.ac.ke or

THE PRINCIPAL / SECRETARY BOG MICHUKI TECHNICAL TRAINING INSTITUTE

P. O. BOX 4 – 10202

KANGEMA

Only qualified candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce originals of their ID, Certified Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts during the interview.

Persons with Disability who meet the above qualifications are encouraged to apply.