Job Title: Accountant – Transport & Logistics
Reports to: Finance Manager
Client: Transport & Logistics
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: KES. 30,000 – 40,000.
Job Purpose:
We are looking for highly organized individuals with the strong quantitative ability to fill the position of an Accountant.
Our client is a transport and logistics company that specializes in both long and short-distance haulage for local and export destinations.
Responsibilities of the Accountant
- Preparation of financial information required per company policies & procedures
- Bank reconciliations
- Handling all KRA & Tax matters including Statutory returns e.g., VAT, PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB & NITA.
- Responsible for preparing timely monthly management accounts
- Responsible for preparing end of year financials
- Management of Cashbook & Petty cash reconciliations
- Manage all Payables and Receivable
- Update and post transactions on ERP System
Key Skills of the Accountant
- A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus Three (3) years working in a similar role.
- CPA Section Four (4).
- Attention to Detail.
- High level of Accuracy.
- Good Analytical Skills.
- Excellent Communication Skills.
- Outstanding organizational skills.
- Experience working with Sage-Pastel or similar Accounting System.
How to Apply
Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Friday 13th August 2021.
The subject of the email should be Accountant – Transport & Logistics.
