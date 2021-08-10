Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Accountant – Transport & Logistics

Reports to: Finance Manager

Client: Transport & Logistics

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: KES. 30,000 – 40,000.

Job Purpose:

We are looking for highly organized individuals with the strong quantitative ability to fill the position of an Accountant.

Our client is a transport and logistics company that specializes in both long and short-distance haulage for local and export destinations.

Responsibilities of the Accountant

  • Preparation of financial information required per company policies & procedures
  • Bank reconciliations
  • Handling all KRA & Tax matters including Statutory returns e.g., VAT, PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB & NITA.
  • Responsible for preparing timely monthly management accounts
  • Responsible for preparing end of year financials
  • Management of Cashbook & Petty cash reconciliations
  • Manage all Payables and Receivable
  • Update and post transactions on ERP System

Key Skills of the Accountant

  • A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus Three (3) years working in a similar role.
  • CPA Section Four (4).
  • Attention to Detail.
  • High level of Accuracy.
  • Good Analytical Skills.
  • Excellent Communication Skills.
  • Outstanding organizational skills.
  • Experience working with Sage-Pastel or similar Accounting System.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Friday 13th August 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accountant – Transport & Logistics.

