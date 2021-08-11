Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Accountant – Transport & Logistics

Reports to: Finance Manager

Client: Transport & Logistics

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: KES. 30,000 – 40,000.

Job Purpose:

We are looking for highly organized individuals with the strong quantitative ability to fill the position of an Accountant.

Our client is a transport and logistics company that specializes in both long and short-distance haulage for local and export destinations.

Responsibilities of the Accountant

Preparation of financial information required per company policies & procedures

Bank reconciliations

Handling all KRA & Tax matters including Statutory returns e.g., VAT, PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB & NITA.

Responsible for preparing timely monthly management accounts

Responsible for preparing end of year financials

Management of Cashbook & Petty cash reconciliations

Manage all Payables and Receivable

Update and post transactions on ERP System

Key Skills of the Accountant

A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus Three (3) years working in a similar role.

CPA Section Four (4).

Attention to Detail.

High level of Accuracy.

Good Analytical Skills.

Excellent Communication Skills.

Outstanding organizational skills.

Experience working with Sage-Pastel or similar Accounting System.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Friday 13th August 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accountant – Transport & Logistics.