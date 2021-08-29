Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Chief Accountant

(1 Position)

Job Reference No. 1002103

Main Purpose of the Job

This position reports to the Executive Director and will be expected to provide overall leadership on all financial matters in KENET including accounting, finance, tax, audit, pricing, internal controls and other related matters

Requirements for the Job

Suitable candidate will lead financial operations & management, performance analysis, reporting, direct and indirect tax compliance, risk management, payroll administration, people management and ensuring a sustainable financial position.

The ideal candidate shall have BSc/ BA degree in Accounting or Finance or related field and a CPA with at least 10 years of progressively responsible work experience in accounting or audit, three of which should be at senior level in a medium-sized or large organization

How To Apply

Interested and qualiﬁed persons should visit the KENET recruitment portal for submission of their application.

Applications should be submitted not later than September 10, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted to attend interviews at KENET.

KENET is an equal opportunity employer and promotes diversity. Female candidates as well as candidates from marginalized or semi-arid areas are encouraged to apply.

A competitive remuneration package commensurate with the position shall be offered to the successful candidates

NOTE: Applications submitted in hard copy format will not be considered.