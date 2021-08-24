Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the manufacturing industry is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic and confident individual with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and MUST be based in Mombasa to fill in the following position:

CHIEF ACCOUNTANT

Job Summary

Reporting to the General Manager, the overall purpose of this role is to handle all aspects of Finance and Accounting by providing appropriate financial advice. The role will be in charge of budgeting, financial analysis, and capital asset as well as implementing financial and accounting policies and procedures

Main Responsibilities of Job

Ensures all the finance-related functions of the company are flowing smoothly;

Lead in identifying, developing, and implementing effective internal control mechanisms and drive consistent improvements in financial processes and routines;

Review all information collected for the preparation of the general ledger regularly to ensure its accuracy and completeness;

Oversee the preparation of financial reports and ensure adherence to accounting standards;

Oversee the preparation of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial progress reports for the department and forward for approval, to ensure informed decisions are made within the Company promptly;

Supervise the account payables and receivable activities to ensure timely service delivery to the company;

Ensure that all transactions are as per accounting standards and systems for compliance;

Ensure financial issues and inquiries are addressed from internal and external customers to ensure satisfactory services;

Ensure internal checks are carried out to ensure effective and efficient accounting practices;

Coordinate revenue collection and expenditures of approved budgets to ensure the prudent use of available funds of the company

Ensure application of sound principles, systems, and techniques in accounting for effective and efficient use of finances and assets;

Participate in the preparation of reports regarding internal and external audits to ensure accurate information on annual statements is correctly projected;

Validation and verification of payments for accuracy and accountability; and

Ensure prudent revenue collection and expenditures based on approved budgets

Key Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option), Economics, Administration and Business Management from a recognized university

Must have at least six (6) cumulative years’ experience in a comparable position from a reputable organization

Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPAK) and Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

Must have vast SAP exposure

Must have advanced IT skills

Must demonstrate the ability to handle multiple and conflicting priorities, and work under strict deadlines;

Should have strong analytical and be result-oriented;

Must have high standards of integrity and ethical practice;

Must be capable of functioning effectively both as a team player and a team leader;

Must have management and Leadership skills

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@ke.gt.com by Tuesday, 7th September 2021 stating the subject heading “CHIEF ACCOUNTANT” clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts, and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.