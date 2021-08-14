Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB PURPOSE:
This role is responsible for ensuring financial resources are disbursed, accounted and reported efficiently. To manage and co-ordinate the work of assigned staff, ensure preparation of internal management reports, grant donor reports and other financial accounting information.
Description:
REPORTS TO:
- Senior Accountant.
DIRECT REPORTS:
- Assistant Accountant.
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:
- Managing grant expenditure.
- Approval of requests of the financial management system (FMS).
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- In charge of preparing timely management reports internally
- Ensuring that standard accounting procedures are followed in preparing the financial reports & that any SOPS in place are followed
- Verifying that all transactions are properly authorized, documented, and ensuring that accounting transactions are posted to the correct ledgers/account codes
- Preparing balance sheet reconciliations monthly to be reviewed by the Head of Finance
- Setting up new grants in the accounting database
- Supervising weekly cash counts and periodic stock takes
- Preparing Grant Reports for Donors and ensuring these go out in accordance with deadlines, and with all the correct supplementary backing information required
- Meeting with PIs and other unit staff to discuss finance matters and advise on procedures
- Check and review coding of transaction before posting to accounting system
- Check and review supplier payments as necessary
- Prepare bank reconciliations if required
- Analyze income & costs for specific queries
- Monthly variance analysis
- Assist in the preparation of budgets
- Preparation of the CORE payroll
- Checking the KWP payroll, Supplement and Locum payrolls.
- Other tasks that may reasonably be required of the post holder.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor degree in accounting, Finance or in a relevant field; Masters Degree is an added advantage
- CPA (K) Qualified accountant and registered member of ICPAK.
- Minimum four (4) years relevant experience; One(1) year supervisory experience an added advantage.
DESIRED SKILLS:
- In-depth knowledge and experience in computerized Grants accounting systems;
- Knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards and their applicability.
- Knowledge of Tax Laws and Company’s Act.
COMPETENCIES:
- Demonstrate high levels of integrity and confidentiality
- Excellent interpersonal, written, presentation and communication skills
- Basic analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills.
- Team working and ability to work in diverse teams
- Flexibility, adaptability, multi-tasking and attention to detail.
How To Apply
