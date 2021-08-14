Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB PURPOSE: 

This role is responsible for ensuring financial resources are disbursed, accounted and reported efficiently. To manage and co-ordinate the work of assigned staff, ensure preparation of internal management reports, grant donor reports and other financial accounting information. 

Description

REPORTS TO: 

  • Senior Accountant.

DIRECT REPORTS:

  • Assistant Accountant.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 

  • Managing grant expenditure. 
  • Approval of requests of the financial management system (FMS). 

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • In charge of preparing timely management reports internally
  • Ensuring that standard accounting procedures are followed in preparing the financial reports & that any SOPS in place are followed
  • Verifying that all transactions are properly authorized, documented, and ensuring that accounting transactions are posted to the correct ledgers/account codes
  • Preparing balance sheet reconciliations monthly to be reviewed by the Head of Finance
  • Setting up new grants in the accounting database
  • Supervising weekly cash counts and periodic stock takes
  • Preparing Grant Reports for Donors and ensuring these go out in accordance with deadlines, and with all the correct supplementary backing information required
  • Meeting with PIs and other unit staff to discuss finance matters and advise on procedures
  • Check and review coding of transaction before posting to accounting system
  • Check and review supplier payments as necessary
  • Prepare bank reconciliations if required
  • Analyze income & costs for specific queries
  • Monthly variance analysis
  • Assist in the preparation of budgets
  • Preparation of the CORE payroll
  • Checking the KWP payroll, Supplement and Locum payrolls.
  • Other tasks that may reasonably be required of the post holder.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Bachelor degree in accounting, Finance or in a relevant field; Masters Degree is an added advantage 
  • CPA (K) Qualified accountant and registered member of ICPAK. 
  • Minimum four (4) years relevant experience; One(1) year supervisory experience an added advantage.

DESIRED SKILLS:

  • In-depth knowledge and experience in computerized Grants accounting systems; 
  • Knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards and their applicability. 
  • Knowledge of Tax Laws and Company’s Act.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Demonstrate high levels of integrity and confidentiality 
  • Excellent interpersonal, written, presentation and communication skills 
  • Basic analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills. 
  • Team working and ability to work in diverse teams 
  • Flexibility, adaptability, multi-tasking and attention to detail.

