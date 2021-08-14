Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB PURPOSE:

This role is responsible for ensuring financial resources are disbursed, accounted and reported efficiently. To manage and co-ordinate the work of assigned staff, ensure preparation of internal management reports, grant donor reports and other financial accounting information.

Description:

REPORTS TO:

Senior Accountant.

DIRECT REPORTS:

Assistant Accountant.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Managing grant expenditure.

Approval of requests of the financial management system (FMS).

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

In charge of preparing timely management reports internally

Ensuring that standard accounting procedures are followed in preparing the financial reports & that any SOPS in place are followed

Verifying that all transactions are properly authorized, documented, and ensuring that accounting transactions are posted to the correct ledgers/account codes

Preparing balance sheet reconciliations monthly to be reviewed by the Head of Finance

Setting up new grants in the accounting database

Supervising weekly cash counts and periodic stock takes

Preparing Grant Reports for Donors and ensuring these go out in accordance with deadlines, and with all the correct supplementary backing information required

Meeting with PIs and other unit staff to discuss finance matters and advise on procedures

Check and review coding of transaction before posting to accounting system

Check and review supplier payments as necessary

Prepare bank reconciliations if required

Analyze income & costs for specific queries

Monthly variance analysis

Assist in the preparation of budgets

Preparation of the CORE payroll

Checking the KWP payroll, Supplement and Locum payrolls.

Other tasks that may reasonably be required of the post holder.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor degree in accounting, Finance or in a relevant field; Masters Degree is an added advantage

CPA (K) Qualified accountant and registered member of ICPAK.

Minimum four (4) years relevant experience; One(1) year supervisory experience an added advantage.

DESIRED SKILLS:

In-depth knowledge and experience in computerized Grants accounting systems;

Knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards and their applicability.

Knowledge of Tax Laws and Company’s Act.

COMPETENCIES:

Demonstrate high levels of integrity and confidentiality

Excellent interpersonal, written, presentation and communication skills

Basic analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills.

Team working and ability to work in diverse teams

Flexibility, adaptability, multi-tasking and attention to detail.

How To Apply

Click here to apply