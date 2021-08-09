Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Available: ASAP

Offer:

Commensurate with Qualifications and Experience.

Education, Experience, and Knowledge –

Hospitality Industry: Financial Reports, Payroll, Tax Computations, Returns, Bank Reconciliations, Budgeting and Budgetary Controls, Cash Flow, Half Year Reports

Education

Basic

The ideal candidate will be a Kenyan citizen who has the following:

Key Qualifications

Professional Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce Degree and above

CPA (K)

Over 5 years’ experience in a busy accounting office

Membership with ICPAK

Knowledge in Technical Areas (experience);

Key Duties

The Club Accountant is responsible for:

preparing of management, financial and half year reports as per set policies,

ensuring monthly payroll processing, preparations of tax computation and submission of monthly, quarterly and annual returns.

The Accountant will ensure that

She/He is preparing bank reconciliations as per the agreed procedures and timelines of the organization are done.

S/He is leading the preparation of Audit schedules in readiness of External Audit, establish, maintain and coordinate the implementation of accounting control procedures.

S/He is overseeing all payments leaving the Club, oversee stock management, prepare budgets and cash flows forecasts as well as

Managing financial and accounting projections, and

reinforcing budgetary controls.

The Accountant will advise the management on the financial strength of the Club and motivate and provide direction to the staff in the department as well as the supervision of the finance team ensuring performance reviews are done.

Competencies & Interpersonal Skills

Financial reporting skills

Proactivity and ability to work with minimum supervision

Supervision and managerial skills

Team development abilities

Ability to advice the organization on financial matters

Good communication skills

High level of integrity and confidentiality

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE: The job description is not an exhaustive list of the skills, efforts, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.

How To Apply

If you believe you have what it takes to handle this challenging position, kindly and urgently apply via email to hr@impalaclub.co.ke

When applying, kindly remember to address your application to:

The Human Resource -Ref: Club Accountant Vacancy

Off Ngong Road, PO Box 41516

NAIROBI, Tel: +254 020 2111951/2

Submit one file containing your Application Letter, and detailed CV (placed in one file, please) as an attachment in Word or rtf format clearly indicating the position applied for in the subject line of your mail to enable automated email sorting.

Kindly provide details of the Sales Turnover for the Club, Restaurant or Hotel that you have been managing, in your application letter.

Kindly also indicate details of your current and expected salary, names & addresses of 3 business referees, current and previous employers, roles and responsibilities handled to date, together with your day and cell contacts. Original Certificates and copies of the same will be presented by those called for interviews.

Only Long Listed Candidates will be contacted for further consideration

Date of Advertisement: 6th August 2021 Deadline: 11th August 2021

Notes:

Please send one application to avoid disqualification.

Only applications sent for this specific vacancy will be considered

Impala Club is an equal opportunity employer

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.