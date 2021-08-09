Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Available: ASAP
Offer:
Commensurate with Qualifications and Experience.
Education, Experience, and Knowledge –
- Hospitality Industry: Financial Reports, Payroll, Tax Computations, Returns, Bank Reconciliations, Budgeting and Budgetary Controls, Cash Flow, Half Year Reports
Education
Basic
The ideal candidate will be a Kenyan citizen who has the following:
Key Qualifications
Professional Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce Degree and above
- CPA (K)
- Over 5 years’ experience in a busy accounting office
- Membership with ICPAK
Knowledge in Technical Areas (experience);
Key Duties
The Club Accountant is responsible for:
- preparing of management, financial and half year reports as per set policies,
- ensuring monthly payroll processing, preparations of tax computation and submission of monthly, quarterly and annual returns.
The Accountant will ensure that
- She/He is preparing bank reconciliations as per the agreed procedures and timelines of the organization are done.
- S/He is leading the preparation of Audit schedules in readiness of External Audit, establish, maintain and coordinate the implementation of accounting control procedures.
- S/He is overseeing all payments leaving the Club, oversee stock management, prepare budgets and cash flows forecasts as well as
- Managing financial and accounting projections, and
- reinforcing budgetary controls.
The Accountant will advise the management on the financial strength of the Club and motivate and provide direction to the staff in the department as well as the supervision of the finance team ensuring performance reviews are done.
Competencies & Interpersonal Skills
- Financial reporting skills
- Proactivity and ability to work with minimum supervision
- Supervision and managerial skills
- Team development abilities
- Ability to advice the organization on financial matters
- Good communication skills
- High level of integrity and confidentiality
DISCLAIMER CLAUSE: The job description is not an exhaustive list of the skills, efforts, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.
How To Apply
If you believe you have what it takes to handle this challenging position, kindly and urgently apply via email to hr@impalaclub.co.ke
When applying, kindly remember to address your application to:
The Human Resource -Ref: Club Accountant Vacancy
Off Ngong Road, PO Box 41516
NAIROBI, Tel: +254 020 2111951/2
Submit one file containing your Application Letter, and detailed CV (placed in one file, please) as an attachment in Word or rtf format clearly indicating the position applied for in the subject line of your mail to enable automated email sorting.
Kindly provide details of the Sales Turnover for the Club, Restaurant or Hotel that you have been managing, in your application letter.
Kindly also indicate details of your current and expected salary, names & addresses of 3 business referees, current and previous employers, roles and responsibilities handled to date, together with your day and cell contacts. Original Certificates and copies of the same will be presented by those called for interviews.
Only Long Listed Candidates will be contacted for further consideration
Date of Advertisement: 6th August 2021 Deadline: 11th August 2021
Notes:
- Please send one application to avoid disqualification.
- Only applications sent for this specific vacancy will be considered
- Impala Club is an equal opportunity employer
- Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
