Job Ref. No. HRJIC645
Position: Accountant -Financial Reporting, Planning & Analysis
Jubilee Insurance was established in August 1937, as the first locally incorporated Insurance Company based in Mombasa. Jubilee
Insurance has spread its sphere of influence throughout the region to become the largest Composite insurer in East Africa, handling Life, Pensions, General and Medical Insurance. Today, Jubilee is the number one insurer in East Africa with over 450,000 clients. Jubilee Insurance has a network of offices in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Mauritius. It is the only ISO certified insurance group listed on the three East Africa stock exchanges – The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and Uganda Securities Exchange. Its regional offices are highly rated on leadership, quality and risk management and have been awarded an AA- in Kenya and Uganda, and an A+ in Tanzania. For more information, visit www.JubileeInsurance.com.
We currently have an exciting career opportunity for Accountant -Financial Reporting, Planning & Analysis-Jubilee Life Insurance Limited. The position holder will report to the Finance Manager and will be based at Head Office in Nairobi.
Role Purpose
Responsibility for financial reporting, business planning and analysis for Long-Term business, statutory and regulatory requirements and reconciliation of the general ledger accounts.
Main Responsibilities
- Preparing timely and accurate presentations to Senior
- Preparation of regulatory returns to the Insurance Regulatory Authority; monthly, quarterly, and annual returns while ensuring their timely
- Assist in preparation of Annual
- Preparation of quarterly Group
- Preparation, under CFO guidance, of quality and timely board papers
- Timely payment of the Annuitants and the commission due on annuity premiums
- Performing reconciliations between the finance systems and the business systems for accounts assigned.
- Preparation of the GCR reports
- Preparation of annual budgets and forecasts in liaison with the line of business
- Contribute to financial forecasts, financial adjustments, written explanations for variances to forecasts, analyzing options to enable budget holders to make informed decisions on financial viability together with a financial
- risk analysis, ensuring any financial risks are identified and handled in a professional manner
- Management of the asset register
- Business and Market intelligence to provide insights and analysis of key factors impacting the business environment and how to strategically position for success
- Risk champion – Maintenance of finance related trackers to ensure completion and closure of internal and external audit items, compliance with regulation and laws, abreast with IFRS
- Any other duties as maybe assigned from time to
Key Competencies
- Visionary Entrepreneurial Spirit
- Treasury Solution Awareness
- Customer Focus
- Continuous Innovation
- Ownership & Commitment
- Team Spirit
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in a Business-Related
- CPA-K/ACCA Qualification
Relevant Experience
- Minimum of five years relevant experience in Treasury. Supervisory experience will also be an added advantage.
How To Apply
If you are qualified and seeking an exciting new challenge, please apply via Recruitment@jubileekenya.com quoting the Job Reference Number and Position by 6th August 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
