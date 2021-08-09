Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, August 9, 2021 – A woman has taken to social media to celebrate God’s blessings after giving birth to triplets.
For 9 years, she has been facing a lot of ridicule but God finally blessed her with a set of triplets.
Taking to Facebook, Mrs. Bello, a Nigerian woman, revealed that she faced name-calling and insults during the 9 years that she was desperately looking for a child.
“After many years of waiting, many years of name-calling, many years of insults I overcome and overtake. To God be the glory,” she wrote.
She got married on November 17, 2012.
Here are the photos that she shared.
