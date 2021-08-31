Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – A third-year student at a Nyeri-based university is among suspects arrested in a violent robbery investigation where a short gun was recovered Monday morning.

Police in Nyeri led by the County Commander Mr. Adiel Nyange had initiated an overnight manhunt for an armed gang that broke into the home of a senior police officer within Nyeri’s Pembe Tatu area, making away with a firearm, electronics, and other household items.

The Sunday, August 29 incident occurred minutes past 6 pm, when a three-man gang accosted the home’s househelp as she received deliveries at the gate, thereafter restraining her and threatening to kill her if she screamed.

The trio had then ransacked the entire house packing valuables, before breaking a safe that housed a short gun and making good their escape.

However, a concerned neighbour had noticed an unusual movement of motorbike ferrying loads from the home, thus alerting the police.

Whereas the perpetrators escaped before police could pounce on them, their search had commenced immediately after the scene was screened for crucial leads.

Forensic-led intelligence took detectives to Kangemi at the home of Edwin Mwiti Kauri, whose motorcycle had been used in ferrying the stolen items.

After interrogation, he led detectives to the houses of Erick Omondi Opiyo, 37 and the Strategic Management student; James Maina Mbiru, where recoveries of;

-a short gun loaded with 7 rounds of ammunition,

-a Sony home theater,

-Samsung 55″ TV set

-a motorcycle Reg No. KMEG 536G make Captain red in colour and which had been reported stolen among other assorted households were made.

As search for other accomplices believed to have been involved in the robbery continues, the arrested suspects are being processed for plea taking.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.