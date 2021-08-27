Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 27, 2021 – A middle-aged man was caught red-handed stealing by a mob and given a punishment that he will live to remember.

The mob whipped him mercilessly and after giving him a thorough beating, they forced him to drink alcohol and then ordered him to dance.

The poor thief had no option but to follow the instructions to save his life.

He was in deep pain as he entertained the mob through dance.

This is just funny.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.