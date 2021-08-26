Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – DCI Dagoretti is handling a homicide case after a scuffle between two casual labourers at a construction site in Kiambu’s Kabete area turned fatal Tuesday evening.

While at their workplace at Tender Foot within Kabete, Samson Therura, 28 and his co-worker Martin Munywoki, 27 were reported to have locked horns over a past debt, only for Therura’s lifeless body to be discovered a few metres from the site later in the evening.

Crime Scene Investigators who attended the scene established that the victim had a stab wound through the left side of his chest, which had been inflicted by a sharp object.

An overnight manhunt for the prime suspect (Martin Munywoki) had then been launched, before detectives smoked him out of his hideout – a friend’s house.

Police also found a bloodstained kitchen knife at the same house, which has been kept as exhibit.

As further investigations continue, Munywoki remains in custody undergoing legal procedures pending plea taking.

By DCI.

