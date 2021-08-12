Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – A rogue police officer is on the spot after being filmed looting expensive bottles of imported whiskey at a high-end bar in Karen.

He was among the cops who raided Spasso Bar on Wednesday night and confronted revelers for allegedly breaking curfew rules.

The exclusive bar that is frequented by whites was reportedly operating past 7 PM.

A viral video shared online shows the rogue cop, who was dressed in full police uniform, shamelessly picking expensive bottles of whiskey from the shelves and putting them in a crate.

The rogue cop made away with the pricey bottles of whiskey, leaving the owner counting losses.

The video comes at a time when the image of the Kenyan police force is badly tainted.

Netizens have rushed to social media to condemn the rogue cop and urged action to be taken against him.

Here’s how Netizens reacted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.