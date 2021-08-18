Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – A tweet by a lady identified as Nimu Kiarie on Twitter backfired after Netizens trolled her for owning a stolen plate.

The unhygienic lady posted a photo of dirty utensils in her kitchen sink and said that she abhors cleaning utensils.

“Washing utensils is number one on my least pleasurable activities,” she posted.

Hawk-eyed Netizens spotted a plate with JKUAT logo in the sink and trolled her for being a petty thief.

Here’s the tweet and reactions.

