Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – There was drama in one of the busy roads in Nairobi after a rogue driver jumped out of a moving matatu and fled after he was stopped by police.

In a viral video shared online, a police officer is seen desperately trying to stop the moving matatu.

The matatu then rams into an oncoming Toyota Prado that belongs to a Chinese man.

The Chinese man then alights from his vehicle, cursing, and rushes to confront the matatu driver who had already fled.

The matatu in the viral video looks unroadworthy and perhaps that’s why the rogue driver was forced to flee after police stopped him.

Here’s the trending video.

