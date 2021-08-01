Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 01 August 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, shared emotional photos of a madwoman who gave by the roadside and promised to support the newborn baby.

Sonko said that the woman ate from the dustbin during her pregnancy period and despite living in deplorable conditions that are not suitable for a pregnant woman, she gave birth to a healthy baby.

The former Governor promised to buy clothes, beddings, and 6 months stock of pampers for the baby.

He also plans to adopt the little angel once he turns one year old.

“YANI MPAKA MAD WOMAN ANADUNGWA BALL God is God.

“A mad woman gave birth to a healthy baby! She ate from the dustbin during her pregnancy, no ante-natal care, she survived in an unbearable health condition, gave birth with no medical assistance & the baby came out healthy & strong.

“Wamama wale wanajua mahali ako kindly liaise with my office for beddings, baby clothes and 6 months stock of pampers. 0724354400 Francis or 0727707441 Mwende. Na ikiwezekana after akifika one year God willing bring the baby to my home,” he wrote on Twitter.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.