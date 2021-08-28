Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 28 August 2021 – Slain gold fraudster Kevin Omwenga, who was murdered by wash wash kingpin Chris Obure last year, dealt with anyone who crossed his path ruthlessly.

A lady who was dating Kevin narrated a shocking incident where he shot someone in her presence at a birthday party after a scuffle.

According to the anonymous lady, who spoke to Edgar Obare, Kevin Omwenga was swimming in millions.

He used to keep millions of shillings in a safe at his apartment in Kilimani.

There’s a day that he reportedly told her that he had Ksh 17 Million in his safe.

Omwenga was also secretly dating Tanasha Donna.

He bought for her a BMW and registered it under his name.

Omwenga was shot dead last year after he swindled dreaded gold fraudster, Chris Obure, millions of shillings after they defrauded a foreign businessman close to Ksh 100 Million.

Here’s a screenshot of Omwenga’s ex-girlfriend’s revelations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.