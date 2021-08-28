Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 28 August 2021 – A flamboyant gold fraudster, who is an associate of serial gold scammer, Kevin Obia, has imported a McLaren P1 sports car worth millions of shillings.

The fraudster identified as Juma runs A1 Entertainment – an events organizing company that brought Rick Ross into the country in 2018.

Juma reportedly fled from the UK where he is wanted for fraud cases.

He uses the entertainment company to do money laundering.

Someone took a video of Juma driving the expensive car that is one of its kind in Kenya.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.