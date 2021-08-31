Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – A Form Four student has lost his life after he was caught in the act with a married woman in Olenguruone, Nakuru County.

According to Chamgei FM, the student sneaked into the woman’s matrimonial home to eat the forbidden fruit, not knowing that the illicit romantic escapade would turn deadly.

The woman’s husband came back home announced and caught the student in the act, leading to a confrontation.

The jilted man picked a sword and attacked the student for invading his ‘territory’.

According to Kuresoi DCIO Peter Obonyo, the Form Four student died while receiving treatment at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.

The suspect fled after committing the heinous act and police are currently looking for him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.