Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 August 2021 – A pretty Kenyan lady has touched the hearts of many people after she flew her mother for a vacation.

Taking to social media, she shared photos in a plane with her mother at the airport ready to take off, and revealed that it was the first time that her mum was boarding a plane.

She narrated how her mother raised her single-handedly and held her hand when she got pregnant at 17.

“Mum had never been in a plane before. The last time she was in an airport was in the 90’s and she was so excited.

“I share this because, for those who know me personally, you know how much this woman means to me. She single-handedly raised me and my sisters.

“She was the only person who held my hand when I got pregnant at 17,” she wrote.

Her mother has also been supporting her deejaying career.

She even encouraged her to switch from secular deejaying to gospel.

“She prayed and encouraged me when I was out there playing secular music to leave and start doing gospel.

“She is my biggest Fan, my biggest supporter and I love her with all my heart!

“This woman right here is God’s biggest blessing to me and it’s her prayers that have got me to where I am in life! And she deserves this and more, so I celebrate her in public and in private,” she added.

Here are the lovely photos that she shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.