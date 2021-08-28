Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 28 August 2021 – The main suspect behind a fake jobs racket that has been defrauding jobseekers their hard-earned money, by promising them nonexistent jobs at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, has been arrested by detectives.

Bonface Ouko, the mastermind behind the scam was lured to a trap laid by our JKIA based detectives last evening before being arrested.

Prior to his arrest, the 29-year-old suspect had presented a fake letter of offer to a detective posing as a job seeker.

The detective had been offered a financial analyst position, in the offer letter purported to have been issued by eurocraft agencies, a ground handling company at the country’s aviation hub.

To conceal his true identity, Ouko had adopted a fake name, Peter Kamuri and developed a fake eurocraft security pass bearing the name.

He would charge his victims various kinds of fees, before offering them the fake letters of offer. They included medical fees, security pass fee, interview fee and uniform fee among others.

The suspect is currently being held at JKIA police station waiting to be arraigned in court on Monday, to answer to his crimes.

Should you have fallen victim to Ouko’s machinations, kindly visit the DCI offices based at JKIA and file your report.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.