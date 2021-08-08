Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Research Assistants (8 Positions)

KMR/7 Vacancy No. FN-031-07-2021

Reports to: Project Coordinator

Locations: Kisumu

Duration: A renewable one year contract, as per KEMRI scheme of service. The first three months being probation period.

Qualifications:

Diploma in Nursing, Public Health, Sociology, Community Health & Development; Social Work, Counselling or any other relevant health/social sciences required. Bachelor’s Degree qualification in the related field preferred

Experience with community-based research for public health or clinical studies preferred

Experience with research studies or programs on TB/COVID-19 will be an added advantage

Training and experience in conducting quantitative surveys preferred

Duties and Responsibilities:

Implement all components of the study protocol at the site level

Ensure compliance to protocol and procedures for all study components

Explaining the study to and recruiting eligible participants for the study

Administering informed consent and enrolling eligible participants

Administering baseline assessments surveys for participants recruited into the study

Assist in sample collection for SARS-CoV-2 screening

Regularly monitoring participants progress as per the study protocol

Conduct routine follow up visits and assessments of the participants during the study period

Conduct contact tracing for close contacts of all TB and COVID-19 cases confirmed

Ensure completeness of all data collected

Participate in study meetings (in-person, internet conference calls)

Assist with dissemination of study findings

May perform other project related duties as requested or required

Other required skills:

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Fluency in English, Kiswahili and Dholou required

Ability to work effectively independently and as part of a team

Ability to effectively handle multiple priorities and organize workload

Excellent time and resource management skills

Ability to work with tight timelines and meet deadlines

Ability to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team

High level of competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Must be willing to work in informal and low-income settlement

Flexibility to work non-business hours; being available for calls outside of business hours due to time differences between the U.S. and Kenya

Applications should include the following:

Letter of application (Indicate Vacancy Number) and date available to start working for the study

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable) Copies of academic and professional certificates

Application Method

Applications to be done through the email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org later than 18th August, 2021.

(Indicate Position & Vacancy Number as the subject of your Email)

KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.