Position: Research Assistants (8 Positions)
KMR/7 Vacancy No. FN-031-07-2021
Reports to: Project Coordinator
Locations: Kisumu
Duration: A renewable one year contract, as per KEMRI scheme of service. The first three months being probation period.
Qualifications:
- Diploma in Nursing, Public Health, Sociology, Community Health & Development; Social Work, Counselling or any other relevant health/social sciences required. Bachelor’s Degree qualification in the related field preferred
- Experience with community-based research for public health or clinical studies preferred
- Experience with research studies or programs on TB/COVID-19 will be an added advantage
- Training and experience in conducting quantitative surveys preferred
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Implement all components of the study protocol at the site level
- Ensure compliance to protocol and procedures for all study components
- Explaining the study to and recruiting eligible participants for the study
- Administering informed consent and enrolling eligible participants
- Administering baseline assessments surveys for participants recruited into the study
- Assist in sample collection for SARS-CoV-2 screening
- Regularly monitoring participants progress as per the study protocol
- Conduct routine follow up visits and assessments of the participants during the study period
- Conduct contact tracing for close contacts of all TB and COVID-19 cases confirmed
- Ensure completeness of all data collected
- Participate in study meetings (in-person, internet conference calls)
- Assist with dissemination of study findings
- May perform other project related duties as requested or required
Other required skills:
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- Fluency in English, Kiswahili and Dholou required
- Ability to work effectively independently and as part of a team
- Ability to effectively handle multiple priorities and organize workload
- Excellent time and resource management skills
- Ability to work with tight timelines and meet deadlines
- Ability to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team
- High level of competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Must be willing to work in informal and low-income settlement
- Flexibility to work non-business hours; being available for calls outside of business hours due to time differences between the U.S. and Kenya
Applications should include the following:
Letter of application (Indicate Vacancy Number) and date available to start working for the study
A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation
A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable) Copies of academic and professional certificates
Application Method
Applications to be done through the email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org later than 18th August, 2021.
(Indicate Position & Vacancy Number as the subject of your Email)
KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
