Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kitui County Public Service Board (CPSB) is a body corporate established under Section 57 of the County Governments Act, 2012 pursuant to Article 235 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010. Section 59 of the County Governments Act 2012 outlines the functions of the CPSB among them being “appoint persons to hold or act in offices of the County public service including in the Boards of cities and urban areas within the County and to confirm appointments”. Sections 45(1)(a) of the County Governments Act, 2012 further mandates the CPSB to competitively source and recommend qualified and experienced persons for nomination and appointment as County Chief Officers by the Governor.

Pursuant to the above constitutional and legal provisions, Kitui CPSB invites applications from qualified persons to be considered for the positions outlined below:

SENIOR REVENUE CLERK II, JOB GROUP ‘CPSB 11’(H) FIVE (5) POSTS

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Qualifications

Be a Kenya Citizen;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- (Minus) and above or its approved equivalent;

Two (2) years’ relevant experience;

Proficiency in computer applications.

Responsibilities

Prompt collection, issuance of official receipts, accounting and banking of all revenue;

Preparation and submission of daily/weekly and monthly revenue collection reports;

Accountable for all official revenue documents under their custody; and

Any other duty as may be assigned by a competent authority

Salary Scale: The salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the above positions will be as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to apply:

Each application should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents. Applicants for Chief Officers’ position should indicate the County Department of interest.

Applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the position applied for clearly marked on the left side and either hand delivered to the reception desk at the Kitui CPSB offices on Prisons Road, Kitui Town or posted to the following address:

The Board Secretary,

Kitui County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 33-90200, Kitui.

Important information to all applicants

Applications should reach the Secretary, County Public Service Board on or before WEDNESDAY, 4th AUGUST, 2021;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted;

Shortlisted candidates MUST meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity and will be required to produce clearance/compliance certificates from the following agencies:

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Higher Education Loans Board

Kenya Revenue Authority

Credit Reference Bureau

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

The County Government of Kitui is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge commission for its recruitment services. Qualified Women, persons living with disability and those from minority and Marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.