(5 POSTS JG ‘’K’’ CASB 10)

Duties and Responsibilities:

Taking charge of Committees and arranging their Business;

Taking minutes and writing reports of the Assembly Committees;

Assisting in drafting of Bills and motions;

Advising Committee Chairs on procedural issues;

Taking votes and proceedings;

Searching for fresh information/facts by consulting appropriate sources like documents or persons;

Monitoring of House proceedings;

Providing procedural and administrative support and maintaining committee records;

Providing logistics for the committees.

Requirements for Appointment:

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, Communication, Business Administration, Education, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in computer application skills.

How To Apply

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by copies of curriculum vitae, certified copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, a copy of National Identity card or passport and any other supporting documents to the office of the Clerk not later than Monday, 6th September. 2021. at 5.00 P.M.

Note: With regard to Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants are required to obtain and submit copies of the following certificates that should be authentic and up to date:

Clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Clearance certificate from Credit Reference Bureau.

Tax Compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Certificate of good Conduct from the Department of Criminal Investigations.

Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board.

The Applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary

County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Meru.

P.O Box 3-60200

MERU.

Or be delivered by hand to the office of the County Assembly Clerk within the County Assembly premises.