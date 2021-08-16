Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – A 46-year-old man has died in Kiambu County after having sex with his 25-year-old girlfriend inside his car.

According to a police report, the deceased, John Gacheru, collapsed outside his Subaru car after a steamy session with a lady identified as Apofia Thuita Oyego.

Officers who rushed to the scene found the lifeless body of the 46-year-old man lying outside the car.

The lady, whom the police said had been in a relationship with the deceased for more than a year, was found seated beside his body.

The police recovered KSh 850, iPhone 6 mobile phone, a car key, and one handkerchief at the scene.

The deceased body was moved to Thika General Kago morgue awaiting autopsy.

Apofia was escorted to Thika Police Station, where she was detained as a probe into the incident continues.

Here’s a police report on the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.