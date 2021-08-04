Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Customer Service Executives position for one of our clients to be located in the following regions:

Towns: Chuka, Kitui, Emali and Kabarnet

The Job purpose can be categorized as follows:-

Service and Standards

The Customer Service Executive is responsible for meeting the Customer Care Department Standards.

To ensure consistent standards of service excellence through implementation of continuous improvement initiatives.

Business Link

As the first point of contact to the customer, acts as a link between the customer and the business.

Keeps management informed of schedules, priorities, and problems.

Participates in performance appraisals.

Direct impact on the business

Responsible for growth of business through retention and relationship building.

Accountable for company assets e.g stocks

Responsibilities

Manage Customer Relationship and Documentation compliance and completion.

Maintain the defined quality of Customer service standards

Manage the customer contact queue and customers tolerance

Communicate and escalate factors that impact on customer experience to the appropriate Airtel departments.

Manage service delivery aligned to customer needs and business objectives

Monitor and maintain facilities

Drive sales in the Walk in centers

Increase customer base in both prepaid and post paid categories

Contribute to, monitor and report daily productivity on all revenue generating activities

Through contact with the customers, give feedback on customer reactions to products and services rendered

Achieve/exceed set targets

Communicate, improve interaction and escalate factors that impact on Customers experiences to appropriate departments

Ensure Customer complaints are adressed appropriately and resolution given within Service standards

Promotes and maintains a high quality, professional, service oriented company’s image among users.

Participate in quarterly employee satisfaction survey

Reduce instances of fraud in both prepaid and post paid activations

Minimise leakage of revenue at the shops by enhancing proper controls

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.

A minimum of 2½ years’ experience in retail sales and customer service (experience in a telecommunication industry would be an added advantage)

Excellent, high level knowledge; complete understanding and wide application of technical principles, theories and concepts in the field of expertise and general knowledge of other related disciplines.

How To Apply

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 24th August 2021 clearly marking – “Customer Service Executive” (Please note that all applicants MUST indicate the town when applying).