Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic and experienced for the position of Team Leader/Cashier

Towns: Kabarnet, Chuka, Kitui and Emali

Responsibilities

Retail set Revenue and Joiner targets

Provide hands-on support and guidance

Stock management & Requisitions

Performance Management -Identify areas for development to ensure continuous improvement

Career Management -Conduct coaching and training

Reporting -Compile and analyze quantitative and qualitative reporting

Customer satisfaction -Monitor and maintain performance standards (Real-time & Quality monitoring)

Skills and Experiences:

Good knowledge on cash management and cash tools i.e money scanners, ETR, SPDQ equipment

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Excellent Excel skills

People management and Interpersonal skills

Qualification

Bachelor of Commerce or its equivalent

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 24th August 2021. Clearly indicate the job title “Team Leader/Cashier and name of the town.