Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Vice-Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Wambui Nyutu, has withdrawn her name from being considered as a replacement for the Senate seat left vacant following the death of Jubilee nominated Senator Victor Prengei.

Speaking on Wednesday, the 30-year-old lawyer explained that she would not be pursuing the nomination since she is content serving at the NCIC where she is also making a difference.

She noted that when the time comes for her to serve Kenyans in Parliament, she will make her plans known to the public, but for now she is happy and comfortable where she is.

“I am the serving Vice-Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).”

“A position that I hold dear and that which, even in the good Book of our Lord, comes with a promise,” Nyutu stated.

Nevertheless, Nyutu urged President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party to nominate a young person who has shown dedication and character to take up the responsibility of serving Kenyans.

“It is and has been my desire to represent my fellow Kenyans in Parliament someday and when the time comes, I shall be keen to make it known.”

“In the spirit of empowering our talented and zealous youth, I beseech the Jubilee party to offer the position to a deserving Youth who has demonstrated exemplary character and vibrance to serve the country and its people,” the NCIC vice-chairperson announced.

If the youthful millionaire were to take up the role in the Senate, she would have had to resign from her role as NCIC commissioner to avoid conflict of interest.

Prengei died last week on Monday from injuries sustained in a road accident along the Nakuru-Kabarak Road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST