Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 8

Meter Reader 1- Job Reference:Ewasco/Hr/2021(3) positions ( 3)

Responsibilities

  • Follow assigned routes to read and record residential and commercial water meters and record readings with hand-held devices
  • Test meters to ensure they are registering properly and in a consistent manner; report meter conditions, defects and other problems to supervisor;
  • Organize for replacement of meters if necessary and maintain meter replacement, inventory and related records for the assigned area.
  • Maintain access to meters by ensuring the area is clear; as required, dig out meter boxes and remove
  • Check meters for potential problems that impact consumption and billing; report meter repair requirements, burst/leaks, illegal water usage and monitor water demand for commercial
  • Perform the full range of customer service duties; re-read meters to resolve complaints; remind customers to send self-meter reading details within specified times for final billings.
  • Disconnect meters for non-payment of service and reconnect upon payment
  • Identify and map locations for new meter installations.
  • Respond to routine questions and requests for assistance from customers; resolve issue or refer to
  • Clean and perform routine preventive maintenance on assigned motor cycle; report repair requirements to
  • Deliver documents, bills, mail and other materials as
  • Training new meter
  • Training customers to read
  • Undertaking continuous professional development to keep up with current industry
  • Undertake any other duties as may be
  • Perform related duties and responsibilities as
  • Training customers to read
  • Undertaking continuous professional development to keep up with current industry
  • Undertake any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

  • Relevant Diploma with 1-year relevant experience or Advanced Certificate with 3 years’ relevant experience 
  • Trade Test Grade 1 with 5 years’ experience.
  • Fulfilled Chapter six of the Constitution
  • proficiency in computer skills

Key Skills 

  • Proficiency in IT with MS Office and Internet ability
  • Communication and interpersonal relations
  • Analytical Skills.

Attributes

  • Team work
  • High level of Integrity customer focus
  • Time management

How to Apply

Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –

The Managing Director

Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,

Off Meru-Embu Road

P.O BOX 2142,60100

EMBU

Note:

  • The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month
  • The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package
  • Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
  • Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification

CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply