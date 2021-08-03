Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 8
Meter Reader 1- Job Reference:Ewasco/Hr/2021(3) positions ( 3)
Responsibilities
- Follow assigned routes to read and record residential and commercial water meters and record readings with hand-held devices
- Test meters to ensure they are registering properly and in a consistent manner; report meter conditions, defects and other problems to supervisor;
- Organize for replacement of meters if necessary and maintain meter replacement, inventory and related records for the assigned area.
- Maintain access to meters by ensuring the area is clear; as required, dig out meter boxes and remove
- Check meters for potential problems that impact consumption and billing; report meter repair requirements, burst/leaks, illegal water usage and monitor water demand for commercial
- Perform the full range of customer service duties; re-read meters to resolve complaints; remind customers to send self-meter reading details within specified times for final billings.
- Disconnect meters for non-payment of service and reconnect upon payment
- Identify and map locations for new meter installations.
- Respond to routine questions and requests for assistance from customers; resolve issue or refer to
- Clean and perform routine preventive maintenance on assigned motor cycle; report repair requirements to
- Deliver documents, bills, mail and other materials as
- Training new meter
- Training customers to read
- Undertaking continuous professional development to keep up with current industry
- Undertake any other duties as may be
- Perform related duties and responsibilities as
- Training customers to read
- Undertaking continuous professional development to keep up with current industry
- Undertake any other duties as may be assigned
Qualifications
- Relevant Diploma with 1-year relevant experience or Advanced Certificate with 3 years’ relevant experience
- Trade Test Grade 1 with 5 years’ experience.
- Fulfilled Chapter six of the Constitution
- proficiency in computer skills
Key Skills
- Proficiency in IT with MS Office and Internet ability
- Communication and interpersonal relations
- Analytical Skills.
Attributes
- Team work
- High level of Integrity customer focus
- Time management
How to Apply
Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –
The Managing Director
Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,
Off Meru-Embu Road
P.O BOX 2142,60100
EMBU
Note:
- The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month
- The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package
- Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
- Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification
CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>