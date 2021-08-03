Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 8

Meter Reader 1- Job Reference:Ewasco/Hr/2021(3) positions ( 3)

Responsibilities

Follow assigned routes to read and record residential and commercial water meters and record readings with hand-held devices

Test meters to ensure they are registering properly and in a consistent manner; report meter conditions, defects and other problems to supervisor;

Organize for replacement of meters if necessary and maintain meter replacement, inventory and related records for the assigned area.

Maintain access to meters by ensuring the area is clear; as required, dig out meter boxes and remove

Check meters for potential problems that impact consumption and billing; report meter repair requirements, burst/leaks, illegal water usage and monitor water demand for commercial

Perform the full range of customer service duties; re-read meters to resolve complaints; remind customers to send self-meter reading details within specified times for final billings.

Disconnect meters for non-payment of service and reconnect upon payment

Identify and map locations for new meter installations.

Respond to routine questions and requests for assistance from customers; resolve issue or refer to supervisor.

Clean and perform routine preventive maintenance on assigned motor cycle; report repair requirements to supervisor.

Deliver documents, bills, mail and other materials as required.

Training new meter readers.

Training customers to read meters.

Undertaking continuous professional development to keep up with current industry trends.

Undertake any other duties as may be assigned.

Perform related duties and responsibilities as required.

Undertake any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

Relevant Diploma with 1-year relevant experience or Advanced Certificate with 3 years’ relevant experience

Trade Test Grade 1 with 5 years’ experience.

Fulfilled Chapter six of the Constitution

proficiency in computer skills

Key Skills

Proficiency in IT with MS Office and Internet ability

Communication and interpersonal relations

Analytical Skills.

Attributes

Team work

High level of Integrity customer focus

Time management

How to Apply

Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –

The Managing Director

Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,

Off Meru-Embu Road

P.O BOX 2142,60100

EMBU

Note:

The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month

to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package

Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions

by the Issuing Institutions Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification

CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours