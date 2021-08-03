Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 10
Reference: Ewasco/Hr/2021(9) – –
Job Intake Attendant 3 Positions – Mwiria 2 Thuci 1
Responsibilities
- Cleaning of screens at Mwiria Intake after every thirty (30) minutes
- Cleaning of grit chambers every month
- Reading and recording flow rates of meters
- Opening and closing the gates to the two lines only when authorized to do so
- Reading and recording pressures of the two lines e. Ductile Iron (DI) and the Upvc
Qualifications
- KCSE with a minimum of D+ (Plus)
- Certificate of good conduct
- Minimum One year experience in maintenance of intake works
Key Skills
- Communication and interpersonal relations
- Time Management
- Planning and organization
How to Apply
Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –
The Managing Director
Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,
Off Meru-Embu Road
P.O BOX 2142,60100
EMBU
Note:
- The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month
- The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package
- Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
- Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification
CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours
