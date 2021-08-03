Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 10

 Reference: Ewasco/Hr/2021(9) – –

Job Intake Attendant   3 Positions –   Mwiria 2 Thuci 1

Responsibilities

  • Cleaning of screens at Mwiria Intake after every thirty (30) minutes
  • Cleaning of grit chambers every month
  • Reading and recording flow rates of meters
  • Opening and closing the gates to the two lines only when authorized to do so
  • Reading and recording pressures of the two lines e. Ductile Iron (DI) and the Upvc

Qualifications

  • KCSE with a minimum of D+ (Plus)
  • Certificate of good conduct
  • Minimum One year experience in maintenance of intake works

Key Skills

  • Communication and interpersonal relations
  • Time Management
  • Planning and organization

How to Apply

Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –

The Managing Director

Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,

Off Meru-Embu Road

P.O BOX 2142,60100

EMBU

Note:

  • The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month
  • The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package
  • Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
  • Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification

CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours

