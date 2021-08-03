Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 10

Reference: Ewasco/Hr/2021(9) – –

Job Intake Attendant 3 Positions – Mwiria 2 Thuci 1

Responsibilities

Cleaning of screens at Mwiria Intake after every thirty (30) minutes

Cleaning of grit chambers every month

Reading and recording flow rates of meters

Opening and closing the gates to the two lines only when authorized to do so

Reading and recording pressures of the two lines e. Ductile Iron (DI) and the Upvc

Qualifications

KCSE with a minimum of D+ (Plus)

Certificate of good conduct

Minimum One year experience in maintenance of intake works

Key Skills

Communication and interpersonal relations

Time Management

Planning and organization

How to Apply

Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –

The Managing Director

Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,

Off Meru-Embu Road

P.O BOX 2142,60100

EMBU

Note:

The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month

The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package

Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions

by the Issuing Institutions Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification

CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours