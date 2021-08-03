Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: September 1, 2021

JRS-KENYA

Vacancy Announcement

Field Assistants- 3 positions

Department: Livelihoods and Psychosocial Department

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reports to: Counselling Psychologist

Organizational Context

The Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) is ministry of the Society of Jesus, incorporated as an international non-governmental organisation with a mission to accompany, serve, and advocate for the rights of refugees and forcibly displaced people. The organisation was founded in November 1980 and now has a presence in over 56 countries. JRS undertakes services at national and regional levels with the support and guidance of an international office (IO) in Rome. The style of JRS service is human and spiritual, working in situations of greatest need, seeking the long-term well-being of refugees and displaced people while not neglecting their immediate or urgent needs.

The main services provided are in the field of education, reconciliation, livelihood activities and psychosocial support. Currently, more than 724,000 individuals are direct beneficiaries of JRS projects. In Kenya, JRS has two projects: an urban refugee project in Nairobi focussing on Education and Livelihoods and field project in Kakuma Refugee Camp focussing on Education, Integrated psychosocial inclusive Education programme in Centres and Safe Shelters.

Key Responsibilities

The position, under the supervision of the Counselling Psychologist, will perform his/her duties in support of the Psychosocial and Livelihood department. S/he will perform below tasks

• Work with Program team, in preparing proposals on Livelihood and Psychosocial projects.

• Support programming activities at the field level, including beneficiary assessment, identification, and verification.

• Work with Program team to translate the project proposal into a project work plan, identifying the detailed scope of work, deliverables, and budget.

• Manage the day-to-day operations of the projects assigned to him/her.

• Contribute to ensuring accountability to project beneficiaries and local stakeholders.

• Keep in contact with beneficiaries and maintain daily communication.

• Support community mobilization efforts through communication and information sharing with project beneficiaries at the community level.

• Support, initiate and follow-up the procurement of goods and services for the project assigned to him.

• Support the monitoring of project activities at the field level, through implementation of (M&E) plan through data collection.

• Keep a database of beneficiaries in soft and hard copies

• Conduct home visits to verify cases reported in the office and document

• Provide case studies and stories/ testimonies to accompany the progress reports

• Organize and facilitate stakeholder consultations and project meetings when required. (Needs assessments, Focused group discussions, lessons learnt meetings, start-up workshops)

• Contribute to the preparation of narrative progress reports; (Weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual)

• Work with Livelihood Coordinator and Psychosocial Coordinator in measuring project progress and performance against baseline and expected results and produce output and outcome reports.

• Monitor milestones and ensure the timely submission of deliverables; determine if variances warrant a corrective action and request changes when appropriate; ensure any changes in scope are approved and documented.

• Perform other tasks as per directed by the Country Programs Officer.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualification and Competencies

· A degree/ Diploma in Community Development, Sociology, or any other related social science courses.

· In-depth understanding of community-based approaches

· At least three (3) years of professional experience in an NGO and/or international organization

· Good knowledge and experience in community development work

· Experience in data collection using the modern digital techniques is an advantage

· Experience in conducting assessments and reporting

Desirable:

o 1-3 years’ experience in community work preferably with NGOs in Nairobi

o Previous experience in international organizations

o Previous experience with a faith-based NGO is an added advantage

Core values and ethics

o Commitment to JRS’s mission, vision and values; ability to convey with enthusiasm JRS’s role in accompanying and serving forcibly displaced people and to advocate for their right to protection and a life in dignity

o High integrity, honesty and confidentiality; ability to deal tactfully and discreetly with people, situations and information

o Acceptance of diversity and inclusion as a core value

Terms and Conditions

Contract is for One year, renewable, with an initial probationary period of Three months. The JRS remuneration policy is aligned with the JRS ethos to offer effective and professional services and at the same time express solidarity with the people served. **

How to Apply

All applicants are requested to submit the following documents to: hrkenya@jrs.net not later than 1st September 2021:

Interested candidate should fill in the questionnaire using the link below

A cover letter describing the candidate’s desire and motivation to work for JRS and how her/his qualifications and experience are a good fit for this position

Curriculum Vitae (CV) in English, including three (3) professional references with contact information, phone and email address.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Thank you for your interest in joining JRS