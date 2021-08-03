Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 10

Reference: Ewasco/Hr/2021(7) – Driver- Job (3 Positions)

Responsibilities

Picking and dropping members of staff and visitors as directed

Maintaining vehicle mileage, faulty, fuel usage records for purpose of accountability and maintenance using a vehicle log.

Carrying out routine checks on cooling oil and lubricants, tyre pressure, battery and brakes

Maintaining safety of passengers and that of goods therein and also for the vehicle itself

Delivery of mails, documents and equipment to various designated points on a timely

Collecting mail and documents from various destinations and delivering them to the Company/as

Ensuring availability of all the required documents/equipment including vehicle insurance certificates, vehicle registration, vehicle logs, office directory, and map of the city/country, first aid kit, and necessary spare parts in the assigned

Complying with the traffic rules and regulations while driving the vehicle

Ensuring that the vehicle is clean all the time

Ensuring timely servicing and repair of the vehicle

Undertaking any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

KCSE with a minimum of D+ (Plus) Trade Test/Driving license BCE

certificate of good conduct

At least 5 years relevant working experience in a public company

Key Skills

Communication and interpersonal relations

Analytical Skills.

Planning and organization

Attributes

Team work

High level of Integrity

Patience and Professionalism Time management

customer focus

How to Apply

Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –

The Managing Director

Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,

Off Meru-Embu Road

P.O BOX 2142,60100

EMBU

Note:

The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month

to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package

Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions

by the Issuing Institutions Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification

CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours