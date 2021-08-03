Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 10

 Reference: Ewasco/Hr/2021(7) – Driver- Job (3 Positions)

Responsibilities

  • Picking and dropping members of staff and visitors as directed
  • Maintaining vehicle mileage, faulty, fuel usage records for purpose of accountability and maintenance using a vehicle log.
  • Carrying out routine checks on cooling oil and lubricants, tyre pressure, battery and brakes
  • Maintaining safety of passengers and that of goods therein and also for the vehicle itself
  • Delivery of mails, documents and equipment to various designated points on a timely
  • Collecting mail and documents from various destinations and delivering them to the Company/as
  • Ensuring availability of all the required documents/equipment including vehicle insurance certificates, vehicle registration, vehicle logs, office directory, and map of the city/country, first aid kit, and necessary spare parts in the assigned
  • Complying with the traffic rules and regulations while driving the vehicle
  • Ensuring that the vehicle is clean all the time
  • Ensuring timely servicing and repair of the vehicle
  • Undertaking any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

  • KCSE with a minimum of D+ (Plus) Trade Test/Driving license BCE
  • certificate of good conduct
  • At least 5 years relevant working experience in a public company

Key Skills

  • Communication and interpersonal relations
  • Analytical Skills.
  • Planning and organization

Attributes

  • Team work
  • High level of Integrity
  • Patience and Professionalism Time management
  • customer focus

How to Apply

Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –

The Managing Director

Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,

Off Meru-Embu Road

P.O BOX 2142,60100

EMBU

Note:

  • The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month
  • The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package
  • Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
  • Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification

CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply