Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 10
Reference: Ewasco/Hr/2021(7) – Driver- Job (3 Positions)
Responsibilities
- Picking and dropping members of staff and visitors as directed
- Maintaining vehicle mileage, faulty, fuel usage records for purpose of accountability and maintenance using a vehicle log.
- Carrying out routine checks on cooling oil and lubricants, tyre pressure, battery and brakes
- Maintaining safety of passengers and that of goods therein and also for the vehicle itself
- Delivery of mails, documents and equipment to various designated points on a timely
- Collecting mail and documents from various destinations and delivering them to the Company/as
- Ensuring availability of all the required documents/equipment including vehicle insurance certificates, vehicle registration, vehicle logs, office directory, and map of the city/country, first aid kit, and necessary spare parts in the assigned
- Complying with the traffic rules and regulations while driving the vehicle
- Ensuring that the vehicle is clean all the time
- Ensuring timely servicing and repair of the vehicle
- Undertaking any other duties as may be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- KCSE with a minimum of D+ (Plus) Trade Test/Driving license BCE
- certificate of good conduct
- At least 5 years relevant working experience in a public company
Key Skills
- Communication and interpersonal relations
- Analytical Skills.
- Planning and organization
Attributes
- Team work
- High level of Integrity
- Patience and Professionalism Time management
- customer focus
How to Apply
Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –
The Managing Director
Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,
Off Meru-Embu Road
P.O BOX 2142,60100
EMBU
Note:
- The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month
- The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package
- Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
- Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification
CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours
