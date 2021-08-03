Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PROGRAM DESCRIPTION: The Kenya Medical Research Institute, Center for Global Health Research (KEMRI/CGHR) has a mandate to conduct research in Malaria, HIV and other diseases. It is in this mandate that the program has a vacancy in the WHO evaluation study within the HIV- Research Division.

POSITION: Assistant Laboratory Technologist J/G KMR 8 (3 Position)

Reports to: Study Coordinator

LOCATION: Kisumu

This is the entry and training grade for diploma holders in this cadre. An officer at this grade will work under the supervision and guidance of a Senior Officer.

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

Receiving/collecting, recording of specimens according to applicable protocol SOP;

Preparing reagents

Processing and analyses of specimen;

Recording and reporting of results in a specified format;

Dispatching the results for clinical/Research management;

Routine and daily maintenance of laboratory equipment;

Ensuring adherence to biosafety and biosecurity guidelines;

Taking part in preparation of Standards Operations Procedures (SOPs)

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences, Medical Laboratory Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Registration Certificate issued by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) or any other recognized regulatory body;

Valid practicing license from Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists

Proficiency in computer application;

Certificate in GCP/GCLP

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution

c) Key Skills and Competencies

Communication skill

Interpersonal skills

Team player

Terms of Employment: A fixed term contract for 3 months as per KEMRI scheme of service.

Remuneration: Salary is negotiable within the appropriate KEMRI pay grade depending on education and experience

How to Apply

Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER) Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address Copies of Certificates, Diplomas or Transcripts

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address Copies of Certificates, Diplomas or Transcripts Must include a copy of Certificate of good conduct Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB

Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

Applications are due no later than: August 19, 2021

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to apply

The Deputy Director, CGHR, P.O Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu

and submit through email address cghr@kemri.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST TO THE RELEVANT AUTHORITY.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.