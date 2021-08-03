Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION: The Kenya Medical Research Institute, Center for Global Health Research (KEMRI/CGHR) has a mandate to conduct research in Malaria, HIV and other diseases. It is in this mandate that the program has a vacancy in the WHO evaluation study within the HIV- Research Division.

POSITION: Assistant Laboratory Technologist J/G KMR 8 (3 Position)

Reports to: Study Coordinator

LOCATION: Kisumu

This is the entry and training grade for diploma holders in this cadre. An officer at this grade will work under the supervision and guidance of a Senior Officer.

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

  • Receiving/collecting, recording of specimens according to applicable protocol SOP;
  • Preparing reagents
  • Processing and analyses of specimen;
  • Recording and reporting of results in a specified format;
  • Dispatching the results for clinical/Research management;
  • Routine and daily maintenance of laboratory equipment;
  • Ensuring adherence to biosafety and biosecurity guidelines;
  • Taking part in preparation of Standards Operations Procedures (SOPs)

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

  • Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences, Medical Laboratory Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Registration Certificate issued by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) or any other recognized regulatory body;
  • Valid practicing license from Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists
  • Proficiency in computer application;
  • Certificate in GCP/GCLP
  • Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution

c)   Key Skills and Competencies

  • Communication skill
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Team player

Terms of Employment: A fixed term contract for 3 months as per KEMRI scheme of service.

Remuneration: Salary is negotiable within the appropriate KEMRI pay grade depending on education and experience

How to Apply

  • Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER) Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address Copies of Certificates, Diplomas or Transcripts
  • Must include a copy of Certificate of good conduct Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB
  • Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

Applications are due no later than: August 19, 2021

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to apply

The Deputy Director, CGHR, P.O Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu

and submit through email address cghr@kemri.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST TO THE RELEVANT AUTHORITY.

 Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

