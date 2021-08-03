Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION: The Kenya Medical Research Institute, Center for Global Health Research (KEMRI/CGHR) has a mandate to conduct research in Malaria, HIV and other diseases. It is in this mandate that the program has a vacancy in the WHO evaluation study within the HIV- Research Division.
POSITION: Assistant Laboratory Technologist J/G KMR 8 (3 Position)
Reports to: Study Coordinator
LOCATION: Kisumu
This is the entry and training grade for diploma holders in this cadre. An officer at this grade will work under the supervision and guidance of a Senior Officer.
Responsibilities
The duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:
- Receiving/collecting, recording of specimens according to applicable protocol SOP;
- Preparing reagents
- Processing and analyses of specimen;
- Recording and reporting of results in a specified format;
- Dispatching the results for clinical/Research management;
- Routine and daily maintenance of laboratory equipment;
- Ensuring adherence to biosafety and biosecurity guidelines;
- Taking part in preparation of Standards Operations Procedures (SOPs)
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences, Medical Laboratory Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Registration Certificate issued by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) or any other recognized regulatory body;
- Valid practicing license from Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists
- Proficiency in computer application;
- Certificate in GCP/GCLP
- Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution
c) Key Skills and Competencies
- Communication skill
- Interpersonal skills
- Team player
Terms of Employment: A fixed term contract for 3 months as per KEMRI scheme of service.
Remuneration: Salary is negotiable within the appropriate KEMRI pay grade depending on education and experience
How to Apply
- Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER) Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address Copies of Certificates, Diplomas or Transcripts
- Must include a copy of Certificate of good conduct Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB
- Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate
Applications are due no later than: August 19, 2021
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to apply
The Deputy Director, CGHR, P.O Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu
and submit through email address cghr@kemri.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST TO THE RELEVANT AUTHORITY.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>