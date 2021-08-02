Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



(2 POSTS JG ‘’K’’ CASB 10)

Duties and Responsibilities:

Providing non-partisan professional research assistance and analysis to Members, Committees and staff of County Assembly;

Generate and disseminate research information to enhance County Assembly core functions – Law making, oversight and representation;

Ensure quality in the preparation of research papers, briefing notes and particular points of view;

Providing back up to County Assembly committees;

Build a credible data bank for reference and timely response to County Assembly’s information needs; and (ii) initiate anticipatory research and contribute to publications on contemporary and topical issues relevant to the work of the legislature.

Requirements for Appointment:

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Social Sciences, political, science, commerce or relevant equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer application.

How To Apply

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by copies of curriculum vitae, certified copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, a copy of National Identity card or passport and any other supporting documents to the office of the Clerk not later than Monday, 6th September. 2021. at 5.00 P.M.

Note: With regard to Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants are required to obtain and submit copies of the following certificates that should be authentic and up to date:

Clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Clearance certificate from Credit Reference Bureau.

Tax Compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Certificate of good Conduct from the Department of Criminal Investigations.

Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board.

The Applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary

County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Meru.

P.O Box 3-60200

MERU.

Or be delivered by hand to the office of the County Assembly Clerk within the County Assembly premises.