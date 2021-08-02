Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) is a state corporation established in 1950 through an Act of Parliament CAP 363 of the Laws of Kenya with an objective of providing a ready market for livestock farmers and processing high-quality meat and meat products for consumption in the domestic and export markets.

The KMC is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030.

KMC has limited Internship opportunities in the following disciplines:

Position: Sales Interns (2 Positions)

Location: Athi River (1) and Landhies Depot (1)

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities will entail the following:

Receive stock at the shop

Invoicing the customers

Liaising with the sales and marketing representatives

Provide exemplary service to all walk in clients in order to ensure repeat and up sales through client satisfaction.

Be polite and courteous to customers at all times

Exemplary customer service

Provide customer service to existing or potential customers by answering questions, providing product knowledge and information

Implementing marketing strategies to ensure our clients have our products at the top of mind.

Monitor, analyze sales and market trends in order to manage performance levels of sales against market development.

Carrying out accurate stock inventory

Receiving and dispatching the required goods

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Should be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years;

Should have graduated within the last five (5) years with Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree in Sales/ Marketing or related field from a recognized institution

Should possess good customer service skills

Strong work ethic

Be energetic and eager to tackle new

Willingness to learn on the job and share experiences with other members of the team

Good written and verbal communication

Good computer

Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

Duration of Internship: The Internship engagement is strictly for six months and the Commission is not obligated to offer employment after the completion of the internship program.

Stipend: Monthly Stipend payable is Kshs15,000 and is subject to applicable statutory deductions.

Please Note:

Incomplete applications will not be considered

The Commission does not extend the Internship Program

ONLY selected candidates will be contacted

selected candidates will be contacted The Commission does not charge any fee for this process.

If selected, candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, KRA PIN certificate, NHIF, NSSF registration, ID card and Bank Account

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications enclosing detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certificates, testimonials and names and addresses of three referees so as to reach the undersigned not later than Friday, 13 August 2021. The envelope should indicate the of the position applied for and be addressed to:

Managing Commissioner

Kenya Meat Commission

P.O. Box 2 – 00204

ATHI RIVER

KMC is committed to diversity. Persons with disability and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.