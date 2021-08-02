Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
REPORTING ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER – TRANSPORT
DEPARTMENT CORPORATE SERVICES
DIVISION HUMAN RESOURCE & ADMINISTRATION
JOB GRADE CAJ 10
NO. OF POSTS 2
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE
JOB DESCRIPTION
This position is responsible for executing driving functions at the Commission.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
- Driving the vehicle as authorized
- Detecting and reporting vehicle defects on time
- Ensuring vehicle cleanliness
- Ensuring routine service and maintenance of the vehicle
- Ensuring security and safety of the vehicle, passengers and goods on and off the road
- Maintaining daily work ticket
- Carrying out routine checks on vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems and tyre pressure
- Timely reporting of accidents and follow up of police abstracts
- Vehicle inspection and keeping up to date insurance documents, and
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
COMPETENCIES
For appointment to this position, a candidate must have;
- Driving experience of at least 3 years;
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Mean grade D or its equivalent
- Valid Class BCE Driving License free from any endorsement
- Occupational Trade Test Grade III for drivers
- Passed Suitability Test for drivers
- First – Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (I) week from St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution
- Certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police Service
- Attended a refresher course for drivers lasting not less than one (I) week within every three (3) years at Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution, and
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
How To Apply
The Applications should be hand-delivered or sent via post to the address below:-
THE COMMISSION SECRETARY
COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE
2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY
P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200
NAIROBI
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
CLEARANCE/COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATES
- Applicants will be required to attach copies of clearance and/or compliance certificates from:
- Kenya Revenue Authority
- Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission
- Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID)
- A credit reference bureau
- Higher Education Loans Board
The Closing date is on 23rd August 2021 at 4.30pm
The Commission on Administrative Justice is an Equal Opportunity employer.
