REPORTING ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER – TRANSPORT

DEPARTMENT CORPORATE SERVICES

DIVISION HUMAN RESOURCE & ADMINISTRATION

JOB GRADE CAJ 10

NO. OF POSTS 2

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE

JOB DESCRIPTION

This position is responsible for executing driving functions at the Commission.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Driving the vehicle as authorized

Detecting and reporting vehicle defects on time

Ensuring vehicle cleanliness

Ensuring routine service and maintenance of the vehicle

Ensuring security and safety of the vehicle, passengers and goods on and off the road

Maintaining daily work ticket

Carrying out routine checks on vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems and tyre pressure

Timely reporting of accidents and follow up of police abstracts

Vehicle inspection and keeping up to date insurance documents, and

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

COMPETENCIES

For appointment to this position, a candidate must have;

Driving experience of at least 3 years;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Mean grade D or its equivalent

Valid Class BCE Driving License free from any endorsement

Occupational Trade Test Grade III for drivers

Passed Suitability Test for drivers

First – Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (I) week from St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution

Certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police Service

Attended a refresher course for drivers lasting not less than one (I) week within every three (3) years at Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution, and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How To Apply

The Applications should be hand-delivered or sent via post to the address below:-

THE COMMISSION SECRETARY

COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE

2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY

P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200

NAIROBI

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

CLEARANCE/COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATES

Applicants will be required to attach copies of clearance and/or compliance certificates from: Kenya Revenue Authority Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) A credit reference bureau Higher Education Loans Board

The Closing date is on 23rd August 2021 at 4.30pm

The Commission on Administrative Justice is an Equal Opportunity employer.