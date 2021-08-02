Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



(2 POSTS JG “K”/CASB 10)

Duties and Responsibilities.

responsible for preparation and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations involving primary data entry and routine accounting work such as balancing of cashbooks, imprest and advances ledgers etc. The scope and complexity of work will increase with experience and training but the officer will still be under close guidance where new tasks are involved;

Responsible for safe custody of records and assets under him/her.

Requirements for Appointment.

A pass in part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent qualifications.

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting, Finance or Economics option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualifications.

How To Apply

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by copies of curriculum vitae, certified copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, a copy of National Identity card or passport and any other supporting documents to the office of the Clerk not later than Monday, 6th September. 2021. at 5.00 P.M.

Note: With regard to Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants are required to obtain and submit copies of the following certificates that should be authentic and up to date:

Clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Clearance certificate from Credit Reference Bureau.

Tax Compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Certificate of good Conduct from the Department of Criminal Investigations.

Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board.

The Applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary

County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Meru.

P.O Box 3-60200

MERU.

Or be delivered by hand to the office of the County Assembly Clerk within the County Assembly premises.