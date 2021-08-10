Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 24 August 2021 – Popular singer and actress, Sanaipei Tande, has put it clear that she is not in a hurry to settle down.

Speaking in an interview with Bikozulu on the Singleton Series, the mellow-voiced singer, who is 36 years old, said she will not yield to societal pressure to get married.

Sana said that she will get married in her own time, probably in the next 10 years.

She also said that she will only have two kids.

During the candid interview, Bikozulu asked her where she sees herself in 10 years and she responded saying,” Hopefully married. Let me just put a disclaimer there.

“Marriage is not the ultimate goal in life let it be very very clear.

“I think I get a lot of that from the fans and they are like oh you should be married now you are old and it’s sad, it saddens me because I’m thinking is that all that is in your mind?

“You’re still living in that period of time?

“Were have you heard that if you’re not married that you’re not successful?

“It’s very sad. Again marriage is not my ultimate goal but it will be wonderful to be married to have somebody to take care of because apparently, I hear husbands are your firstborn children.

“It’s a lot to deal with and I want to be a mother of two.

“I’ve picked the number, trust me if they come out twins, I’m done”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.