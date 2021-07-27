Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 July 2021 – When you pass through any military camp, you are likely to spot a huge signboard warning members of the public against trespassing or taking photos and videos.

Military camps are protected areas and that’s why members of the public are warned against doing anything that might breach the security of soldiers.

Despite knowing well that military camps are protected areas, some daring young Kenyan men threw caution to the wind and sneaked into a military camp to smoke bhang.

They were caught smoking weed by soldiers who were manning the camp and frogmarched in the mud while being whipped mercilessly.

“Hatutawahi vutia bhangi kwa jeshi (we will never smoke bhang in the military camp)” the young men were ordered to recite the words while being frogmarched in the mud.

Here’s the video.

