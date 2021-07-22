Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – With Jubilee still feeling the heat over the loss in Kiambaa, details have emerged as to why President Uhuru Kenyatta never set foot in the constituency to campaign for his candidate Kariri Njama.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, disclosed that Uhuru had more important issues to deal with including Covid-19 vaccination and joblessness among the youth and that is why he didn’t go to Kiambaa to campaign for Jubilee candidate, leaving him at the mercy of Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

According to Tuju, Uhuru did not need to campaign in Kiambaa while he was not looking for a presidential seat in 2022.

“I’m proud of the president because he exercised great restraint and focused on the most important things that concern this Country,” Tuju stated.

At the same time, Tuju lambasted Ruto for holding power while not being responsible to the people of Kenya.

“The Deputy President is on a completely different plane, he has decided that what matters to him is winning next year.”

“He has no responsibility and has the license of a harlot, he can do anything he wants,” Tuju stated.

In the Kiambaa by-election, UDA candidate Njuguna Wanjiku emerged as the winner after garnering 21,773 votes against Jubilee’s Kariri Njama, who got 21,263.

The Kenyan DAILY POST