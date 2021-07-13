Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is being fought viciously from right, left, and center by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee over fears of what he might be once he becomes president.

This was revealed by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, who noted that Ruto’s untrustworthiness, tough-headedness, and dictatorial tendencies, have Uhuru and his men on the edge as they fear he could do anything to access and retain power.

In his book titled Beyond Politics which was launched on Monday, Kiraitu noted that the deputy president has committed no crime to warrant the fight targeting him, save for declaring his 2022 presidential bid.

“They are afraid of what he might do once in power.”

“He could be another Moi (former President Daniel Moi), Robin Hood, or Adolf Hitler who must be stopped at all costs,” stated Murungi in the book.

He noted that by fashioning himself as the saviour of the masses, Ruto has posed a serious threat to the status quo and makes vested interest uncomfortable that is why Uhuru and his Mt. Kenya mandarins would rather have former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as president than the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST