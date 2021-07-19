Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is very angry after Jubilee Party lost in Kiambaa parliamentary by-election, going by what he instructed his men to do on Monday.

In a video shared by Hustler Nation Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru ordered all machinery set for the tarmacking of Gachie road to be recalled back since the residents rejected the Jubilee candidate and instead supported United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.

“Jubilee currently summoning back the lies it told in Kiambaa.ALL equipment initially deployed to Tarmack the Gachie Road, recalled. Tukutane Meru,” Itumbi wrote on his social media page.

In the video, the residents can be heard telling off the drivers, saying they knew that they were being lied to by the government hence they recalled the machinery.

“Bye, bye…we knew it was all a way of enticing us. We knew it…bye…” one of the residents told the mean-looking road constructors.

Here is the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST