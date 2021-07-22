Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop has refused to honor his solemn promise to Kenyans after Jubilee lost in the Kiambaa by-election.

Prior to the mini-poll, Mishra had stated that he would relocate to India should the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party win the by-election.

“If UDA wins Kiambaa I will relocate to my motherland India,” Mishra had said.

Following the UDA win, some quarters began asking the legislator to make good his promise and move to India as he had declared earlier.

However, Mishra has changed his mind and he is not going anywhere.

According to him, he is a bonafide Kenyan and has no plans to relocate to India.

While defending himself, Mishra said politics is unpredictable and whatever happened in Kiambaa was a minor happening.

“This is not the time to talk politics. Politics will come and go. What I want to tell you is that Kiprop is yours, you voted for me.

“Whatever you say I will do. This is the time for development. No time for politics,” he told a gathering in his constituency.”

“But don’t tell me to go to India. I am not an Indian citizen. People are telling me to go to Punjab, an MP from Uasin Gishu asked me to leave, how? I may lose my seat, don’t give me your votes but tell me to denounce being a Kalenjin,” he added.

Mishra, who is also a doctor of medicine, won the Kesses parliamentary seat in 2017 after beating the then MP James Bett’ whom he also trounced in the Jubilee primaries.

