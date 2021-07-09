Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, has for the first time revealed the blunder he made that saw him kicked out of the Kenya Airforce.

Speaking during the burial of Senior Sergeant Stephen Omaran Omale at Chebukwabi village in Kimilili, Barasa stated that his colleagues in the army convinced him to help them get loans but the situation escalated and he was fired.

He told mourners that Senior Sergeant Omale was among those who asked him to convince the Senior Officer to sign off on loans for them.

However, when the S.O did not sign off on the loans Barasa took matters into his own hands and signed the documents that approved the funds for his colleagues.

“I took their forms and went into the boss’s office to try and talk to him so that they get what they wanted… He refused to sign the forms for them to receive the loans but interestingly, and left me in his office,” Barasa stated.

“When he left me in his office I immediately took his rubber-stamp and stamped all the forms then I signed them and handed them over to my friends,” he continued.

The MP stated that this mistake cost him his job in the military.

Omale was among the eleven KDF officers who died in the grisly crash in Kajiado County on Thursday, June 24.

The 11 include; WO2 Joshua Obare Odera, WO2 Tarcisio Wandera Namboka, Ssgt Noah Wanyonyi Munialo, Ssgt Bob Kipkemoi Aruasa, Ssgt Anthony Simon Kamuti and Sgt Josphat Muriuki Maingi.

Others are; Ssgt Irene Wanjiku Githinji, Sgt Steve Ombuka Angwenyi, Sgt Stephen Omarian Omale, Cpl Bonface Ogati Mocheche and Spte Thomas Shekeine.

