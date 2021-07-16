Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – ODM Party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has dismissed claims by NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) that the Orange party owes them money.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Sifuna claimed that ODM only receives Ksh 11,000 from the political party’s fund which they will gladly share with their co-partners.

He called on the three parties to send him their paybill numbers for him to send their share.

He explained that the ODM party would only share the amount from the Presidential election with Wiper, Ford Kenya, and ANC since all parties in the NASA coalition fronted candidates in other categories.

“When the repeat presidential election was held, Raila got 18,000 votes so we only get Ksh11,000.”

“Wiper, Ford Kenya, and ANC should send me their till number so that I send them this money.

“I will send Kalonzo Ksh 2,500 and Wetangula Ksh 2,500,” Sifuna stated.

The three NASA principals had renewed their war with the ODM party over the political party’s funds even as they resolved to dissolve NASA ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST