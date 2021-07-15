Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has given his two cents regarding the possibility of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka agreeing to work with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga again after the betrayal.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kilonzo dismissed attempts by Raila Odinga to woo Kalonzo to his fold ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to Kilonzo, the Wiper leader will be the biggest fool on earth if he allows Raila to confuse him to support his presidential bid in 2022.

He termed such an attempt as terrible, saying that history was rich in terms of Kalonzo supporting Raila.

The lawmaker said that the two national leaders had previously entered into some formal agreements in writing but Raila did not honour his end of the bargain.

”These two gentlemen had a pre-election agreement in 2017.”

“ I think my party leader (Kalonzo) is upset because Raila had agreed to support him in his 2022 presidential bid, loud and clear, but this is likely not to happen,” said Kilonzo.

The Makueni Senator concluded that it will be awful for Raila and Kalonzo to work together again after the betrayal.

”This is a very terrible agreement because it stands now; it appears as if they are not together anymore.”

“I can tell you that their chemistry is genuinely terrible.”

“They have not even held a meeting to discuss some of the things that ail the NASA coalition, which is not also a good thing,” Kilonzo explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST